Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Expands By 1,144.9%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 1,144.9% from the February 28th total of 98,000 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AESE opened at $2.79 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $139,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,863 shares of company stock worth $227,375. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

