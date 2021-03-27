Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.25 and last traded at $51.80. Approximately 173,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,096,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Specifically, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,173.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at $114,211,383.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,934 shares of company stock worth $40,094,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Sunrun by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,143,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

