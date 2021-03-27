Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $34.24. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blink Charging shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 14,060 shares.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

