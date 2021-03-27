RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH) rose 5% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $562.00 to $675.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RH traded as high as $557.59 and last traded at $555.42. Approximately 8,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 447,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.08.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,488,000.

The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.99 and its 200-day moving average is $439.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

