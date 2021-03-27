Finserv Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 30th

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 30th. Finserv Acquisition Corp. II had issued 26,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Finserv Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Finserv Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Finserv Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

About Finserv Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for FinServ Acquisition II Corp.

