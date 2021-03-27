COURSERA, INC. Plans $495 Million IPO for March 31st (COUR)

COURSERA, INC. (COUR) is planning to raise $495 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, March 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,700,000 shares at $30.00-$33.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, COURSERA, INC. generated $293.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $66.8 million. COURSERA, INC. has a market cap of $4.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James, Stifel, Truist Securities, William Blair, D.A. Davidson, Needham & Co., Loop Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory Group served as the underwriters for the IPO.

COURSERA, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to provide universal access to world-class learning so that anyone, anywhere has the power to transform their life through learning. We believe that education is the source of human progress. In today’s economy in which the skills needed to succeed are rapidly evolving, education is becoming more important than ever. As automation and digital disruption are poised to replace unprecedented numbers of jobs worldwide, giving workers the opportunity to upskill and reskill will be crucial to raising global living standards and increasing social equity. Online education will play a critical role, enabling anyone, anywhere, to gain the valuable skills they need to earn a living in an increasingly digital economy. We have built a global platform connecting learners, educators, and institutions, providing world-class educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. We partner with over 200 leading educational institutions and industry partners to bring quality higher education to a broad range of individuals, academic institutions, organizations, and governments. We use the term organizations for Coursera for Business customers within our Enterprise segment. Our offerings range from Guided Projects to courses to fully online degrees, allowing learners to discover and access relevant and affordable content, consume it on a flexible schedule, and build upon their progress towards a broader program of study with a more advanced credential. Our business has experienced rapid growth. As of Dec. 31, 2020, more than 77 million learners had registered on our platform, and over 2,000 organizations, 4,000 academic institutions, and 300 government entities had used our platform to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens. We generated revenue of $184.4 million and $293.5 million for the years ended Dec. 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively, representing a growth rate of 59%. Our net loss was $46.7 million and $66.8 million for the years ended Dec. 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. “.

COURSERA, INC. was founded in 2011 and has 779 employees. The company is located at 381 E. Evelyn Ave. Mountain View, California 94041 and can be reached via phone at (650) 963-9884 or on the web at http://coursera.org/.

Receive News & Ratings for COURSERA INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COURSERA INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.