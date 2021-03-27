Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of ASM opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.