Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PENN. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.93.

Shares of PENN opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 121.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $56,572,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

