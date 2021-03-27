PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of PBFX opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $871.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

