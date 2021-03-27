Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $354.68.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

