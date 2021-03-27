ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 437.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRQR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

PRQR opened at $8.19 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $410.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

