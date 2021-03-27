Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALM opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

