Biocept (BIOC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biocept stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.86. Biocept has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

