Chainlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.05 or 0.00048883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $11.25 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00632772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,009,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

