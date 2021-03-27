BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $140.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ BL traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.65. 465,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,504,514.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,802 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

