LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.63. 163,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

