WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Reaches $150.32 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, WHALE has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $150.32 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can now be bought for about $28.69 or 0.00051924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00059273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00868834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00077086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026449 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

