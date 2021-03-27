Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Shares Up 0.1%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.03. 299,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 197,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TINV)

Tiga Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

