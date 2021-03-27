Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $9.88. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 84,138 shares changing hands.

ALIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

