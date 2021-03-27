Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Trading Down 1.3%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

