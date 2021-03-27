Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 17,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,194. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.60.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

