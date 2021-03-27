CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 8,650.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CubicFarm Systems stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,198. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on CubicFarm Systems from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

