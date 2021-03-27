Property Solutions Acquisition Co. II Units (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Co. II Units (NASDAQ:PSAGU) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 222,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 486,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Co. II Units (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

