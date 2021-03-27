Head to Head Survey: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $181.70 million 2.34 $40.08 million $2.63 9.57 ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 8.36 $149.24 million $2.74 23.38

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CNB Financial pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CNB Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.57%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 18.79% 11.98% 0.94% ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 17.79% 1.57%

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats CNB Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

