ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €12.62 ($14.85) and last traded at €12.62 ($14.85). Approximately 577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.54 ($14.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.88. The stock has a market cap of $896.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

About ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

