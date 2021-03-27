Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Grows By 1,962.5%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 1,962.5% from the February 28th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 49.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYES stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,044,547. The stock has a market cap of $211.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.49. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

