1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 3,433.3% in March

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 3,433.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of BCOW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
