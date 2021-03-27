1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 3,433.3% in March

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 3,433.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of BCOW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and statement and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

