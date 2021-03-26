Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.47 Million

Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $53.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $50.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $214.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $217.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.10 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 144,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $605.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 319,307 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

