MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,348. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 801,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. MasTec has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

