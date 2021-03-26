ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in March

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $60.91.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.