Minter Network Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Minter Network has a market cap of $45.37 million and $596,696.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00246668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.00868706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,874,554,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,669,345,410 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

