STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $56.06 million and $120,378.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00638459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023372 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

