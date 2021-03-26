Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 34,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.