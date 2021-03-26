Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 53,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of AZRGF stock remained flat at $$63.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd. operates in the real estate industry. The company operates in four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

