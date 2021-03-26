(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of (MKGAY) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36. (MKGAY) has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

