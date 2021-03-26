Quantstamp Price Up 3.8% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $66.50 million and $2.75 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.21 or 0.00636972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

