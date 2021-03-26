$52.06 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post sales of $52.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.22 million and the lowest is $51.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.05 million to $206.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $206.98 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $207.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. 24,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,844. The company has a market capitalization of $789.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.