PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Issues Earnings Results

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 97,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,276. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

