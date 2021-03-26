Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,192 shares of company stock worth $9,447,332. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

