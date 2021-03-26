aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIFE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 578,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

