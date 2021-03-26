ZClassic Price Tops $0.23 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.10 million and $19,563.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00239577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00062954 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,152,438 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.