Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,333. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

