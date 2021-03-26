Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KROS traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 102,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,430. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

