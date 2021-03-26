Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $6.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.58. 2,341,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

