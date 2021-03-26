SALT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $411,859.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $32.57 million and approximately $411,859.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00639791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023519 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

