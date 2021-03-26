CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

CTK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 599,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,075. CooTek has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

