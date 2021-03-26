Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Sells C$148,843.05 in Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

WEF traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$1.84. 799,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,654. The company has a market cap of C$690.43 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. Western Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.22.

WEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.96.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

