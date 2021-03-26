WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $76.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of WNS by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 153,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,117. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

