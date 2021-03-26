Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $46.92. 1,310,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

