ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 53.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $340,092.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00225019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00822418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00076400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026573 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.